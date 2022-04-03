Sewer district revamp murky

Anyone who thought Fort Wayne City Utilities' takeover of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District would be a quick, simple transaction has been proved wrong.

The acquisition of one of several independent sewer districts in the county failed to get the Fort Wayne City Council's approval last year, and it hasn't been brought back to the table.

Proponents say the acquisition is a good deal for the sewer district's customers. City Utilities would essentially absorb the sewer district – along with its $7 million in debt. The deal would save each of the district's 3,150 customers about $600 annually, City Utilities Director Kumar Menon has said.

In return, the deal would let City Utilities expand services past the barrier set by state law by allowing the utility to reach 4 miles beyond city limits. City Utilities would be able to extend sewer services to any part of unincorporated Allen County that's not covered by another sewer district. The larger City Utilities' customer base grows, the more households can help shoulder the utility's fixed operating costs.

But some say the deal has strings attached that could end up costing sewer district customers in the long run. Opponents say development officials are trying to push the deal through without proper representation for county residents.

The clock is ticking. If an agreement isn't reached soon, some state money promised to the combined entity might be diverted to another part of Indiana, County Commissioner Nelson Peters said.

A closer look

The current state of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District's independence carries some financial disadvantages. Its cost of borrowing money is higher than it would be if acquired by City Utilities. Local government entities have access to the Indiana Finance Authority's State Revolving Fund loans, which are not available to non-municipal entities, including the sewer district.

The county commissioners already have paid $5 million to help offset the district's debt and lower rates. At one point, Peters said, those customers were paying the highest sewer rates in the state.

If the acquisition goes through, the state would provide a $5 million grant to City Utilities. Also, the State Revolving Fund would refinance the sewer district's $7 million in debt at 0% interest for 35 years.

Savings would filter down to customers living in the sewer district's service area. Those households would save about $50 a month.

Despite the financial incentives, concerns about unfair representation for rural residents have multiplied as officials have worked behind the scenes to make City Utilities' acquisition of the county sewer district happen.

One proposal would set the board's composition at nine members – three county representatives and six from the city, including one appointed by City Council. The current seven-member board has five county members and two from City Utilities.

Some people, including Menon, argue that if City Utilities buys the county's sewer district, the city deserves to name more representatives to the board.

Power struggle

Although it might seem like the city's elected officials would agree with that philosophy, several council members said they will not support the acquisition until the majority of the district board's members are county residents.

Peters said last month the board's composition is still up for discussion and will likely be different when it is proposed publicly again.

“My concern is if City Council doesn't act affirmatively on this, then those dollars go to another part of the state,” Peters said. “I'd rather take money and spend it here than spend it elsewhere.”

City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said representation is important for all residents. She has represented city residents since 2020 and was previously a County Council member for six years.

“Even though I represent the city, I'm not going to thumb my nose in the face of the people that I represented before,” she said. “Be fair and provide a fair representation.”

Tucker has offered to give the utility officials feedback and suggested a nine-person board made up of four from City Utilities and four from the county with the ninth member being selected by the other sewer district board members.

City Council has to approve the agreement before it can be sent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for final approval.

Tom Rotering, County Council's appointment to the board, thinks the decision on the agreement should be made by elected officials, such as the commissioners, instead of a board made up of appointees, like himself, who aren't elected.

But if the decisions are going to be made by appointees, most of the members should be county residents without outside interests in the acquisition being approved, he said. The seven-person board currently has two vacancies, both of which are to be appointed by the county commissioners.

One seat has been open since shortly after Dave Myers, a former member, attended his last meeting July 28. The other vacancy was left after Tim Roy finished his term in December and was not reappointed.

Growing pains

The most recent public draft of the agreement was approved in January by a 4-1 vote of the county sewer district board's members. It resulted in a proposed county-dominant advisory board to watch over the sewer district board after City Utilities takes over.

Rotering said he likely would not have been the only voice of opposition on the board if the other seats were filled. Two of the appointees are City Utilities employees, which Rotering said creates a conflict of interest.

Dustin Petersen was interviewed by the commissioners about the open seat on the sewer district board in December. He has not heard back about his potential appointment.

He shared concerns about the acquisition, and he understands the concerns Rotering and Roy have.

“It has a lot of essentially permanent implications for the county and who has control of development over the county,” he said.

“Really, you can't build any development – industrial or anything – without sewer. It's huge.”

Petersen doesn't think people whose first loyalty is to the city should determine the direction of the county's growth.

Roy, whose county sewer board term ended in December, shares Petersen's concerns. He said the advantages aren't guaranteed.

County customers' savings will vary, he has said, and some areas will eventually see increases.

Roy declined a request from The Journal Gazette for comment, but he wrote a guest opinion piece that was published in The Journal Gazette in August. In it, he said the City Utilities deal is not all bad for county residents.

But he said it isn't all good either.

“District customers and other county residents are paying for a reduced rate in the form of giving City Utilities permanent control over our own rural communities and future land development,” Roy wrote.

“This is a transaction,” he continued. “This is not a gift.”

dfilchak@jg.net

Sherry Slater of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.