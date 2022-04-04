150 years: Packard organ maker key legacy for city

Pam Robison proved to a History Center audience Sunday that a 150-year-old artifact from a once-flourishing Fort Wayne instrument company can carry a tune.

Although a velvet rope and a “Do Not Touch” sign discouraged people from feeling the Packard organ on display, Robison surprised visitors with a brief concert after her husband's hourlong lecture about the Fort Wayne Organ Co.

Attendees John and Linda Walls said the musical component was an unexpected bonus.

But Robison's performance wasn't the first time the couple heard a Fort Wayne Organ Co. instrument played. John Walls said his wife's family has owned such an organ for decades, making April's topic of the George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series hit even closer to home.

“We're history nuts anyway,” John Walls said of their attendance.

The downtown venue welcomed 52 people for the event, making it the largest in-person audience since before the pandemic began, said Todd Maxwell Pelfrey, History Center executive director. And 23 more watched virtually, an option offered through at least the remainder of the season, which ends in June.

Charlie Robison's love of Packard organs, which has endured for decades, began when he was a teen and saw an empty case at a garage sale.

“The walnut was so beautiful,” the Independence, Missouri, native said.

Formed by Isaac Packard in 1871, the Fort Wayne Organ Co. completed its first organ in April 1872. The business would be known by various names throughout its history, including the Packard Co. and the Packard Piano Co.

The area's natural resources likely attracted Packard and his associates to northeast Indiana from Chicago, Charlie Robison said.

“This was the heart of black walnut forest,” he said. “And the pine forests of Michigan were close by.”

His research about the business culminated in the recent publication of a two-volume series, “The Fort Wayne Organ Company & the Packard Legacy.”

Along with sharing photographs, Charlie Robison helped the audience peek into the past with images of old newspaper advertisements that encouraged shoppers to buy a piano for Christmas and used the motto, “Dispensers of Happiness.”

“About the Packard legacy, it's so much more than just the instruments,” Charlie Robison said. “They're beautiful, yes, but you know, they were so important to the lives of people. The family gatherings. ... Other family celebrations were all part of the legacy of the Packard company.”

Elizabeth White Leonard of Bluffton is among those who consider the company part of their family history. Her grandfather, Walter White, was a piano tuner at Packard, she said, noting he and her grandmother raised their family in a home near the factory.

She left the History Center with a promise to send Charlie Robison photographs of items she has, and she clutched a newly purchased copy of his spiral-bound book. She expects to learn a thing or two from his research.

“Look how thick this book is,” she said.

