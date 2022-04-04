Road restrictions for Apr 4

LAFAYETTE STREET

Lane restrictions betweenBaltes and Madison streets through Dec. 16.

PIONEER STREET

Northbound lanes closed between Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace, Tuesday through Thursday.

LANDIN ROAD

Closed in New Haven from North River Road to Powers Street until late May.

PARKVIEW PLAZA DRIVE

Closed at Union Chapel Road through June 17.

BASS ROAD

Closed between Clifty Parkway and Thomas Road through Sept. 16.

NOTESTINE ROAD

Closed between Bull Rapids and Rupert roads through May 13.