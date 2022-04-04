Monday, April 04, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Apr 4
LAFAYETTE STREET
Lane restrictions betweenBaltes and Madison streets through Dec. 16.
PIONEER STREET
Northbound lanes closed between Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace, Tuesday through Thursday.
LANDIN ROAD
Closed in New Haven from North River Road to Powers Street until late May.
PARKVIEW PLAZA DRIVE
Closed at Union Chapel Road through June 17.
BASS ROAD
Closed between Clifty Parkway and Thomas Road through Sept. 16.
NOTESTINE ROAD
Closed between Bull Rapids and Rupert roads through May 13.
