Holcomb says it's too soon to suspend Indiana's gas tax

INDIANAPOLIS – Don’t expect Gov. Eric Holcomb to suspend taxes on gas as several other governors have done.

“We haven’t hit the threshold,” the governor said Friday.

Democrats pushed for the move during the legislative session, and local Democrat candidate Kyle Miller held a press conference last week seeking the relief for Hoosiers.

“Suspending the gas tax will result in immediate savings for Hoosiers. Some estimates show that Hoosiers could potentially save upward of $50 a month in fuel costs,” said Kyle Miller, who is seeking the Democrat nomination in Fort Wayne’s newly-drawn House District 82. “With Hoosiers paying more for just about everything, I think suspending the gas tax and gas sales tax would be a simple, yet effective way for Governor Holcomb to ease the burdens of Hoosiers immediately.”

Indiana’s gas tax is 30 cents per gallon and then Hoosiers pay a 7% sales tax on top of that. Suspending both through July 1 would save taxpayers about $300 million.

Miller said the state should use money from the robust state surplus to ensure the cut doesn’t impact infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges.

Former Gov. Frank O’Bannon suspended just the sales tax on gasoline in 2000. At that point the price was $1.80 per gallon. Georgia and Maryland governors have made the move in the past few weeks. Several other governors have either proposed the cut or urged Congress to suspend the federal governor’s 18-cent-a-gallon gas tax.

Holcomb said he can’t make the move yet - pointing to Indiana’s energy emergency law, which requires an “existing or projected shortfall of at least 8% of motor fuel or of other energy sources that threatens to seriously disrupt or diminish energy supplies to the extent that life, health, or property may be jeopardized.”

