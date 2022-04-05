Fort Wayne/Allen County

YWCA plans Race against Racism

The YWCA Northeast Indiana on Monday announced plans for a Race Against Racism 5K Walk/Run, which it hopes will become an annual activity.

The race will raise funds for YWCA's racial justice efforts, which include community events.

The chip-timed race is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 30 at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Early-bird registration is $25/adult, $15/student, and $7/children ages 12 and under (strollers go free). The deadline for adults and students to sign up and be guaranteed a T-shirt is April 14, but day-of registration will also be available. To register, go to www.ywcanein.com/5K.

The April 30 event will also include educational opportunities and be a great place for those interested in working to end racism to network together.

“Faegre Drinker is proud to be a sponsor of this inaugural event,” said a statement from Faegre Drinker's Fort Wayne office leader, Abigail Butler. “We believe we all have a role to play in building a more just and equitable community.”

Applicants sought for heating bill aid

Brightpoint said Monday it is seeking applicants for energy assistance through all of offices in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties.

The assistance helps pay a portion of participants' heating bills with a one-time benefit. The average benefit that each family receives for their utility bill is about $450. The amount differs from family to family and is based on income, household size, dwelling type, and heating source.

Applications can be found on Brightpoint's web site www.mybrightpoint.org/eap and may be submitted online or by email, fax, or the drop box located outside local offices. The program runs through May 16. Applicants must meet income levels:

• One-person household – No more than $2,251 gross per month.

• Two-person household – No more than $2,944 gross per month.

• Three-person household – No more than $3,636 gross per month

• Four-person household – No more than $4,329 gross per month

• Additional income guidelines can be found at www.mybrightpoint.org/eap.

For questions, call 1-800-589-3506 or email gethelp@mybrightpoint.org.

Sexual assault topic of panel

The public is invited to a sexual assault awareness panel discussion at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.

Attendees should go to Parkview Physicians Group Auditorium, Room 226, in the Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center. This year's focus is educational and will include personal testimony to offer encouragement that there is hope and life after trauma.

A Take Back the Night walk, with a prayer in front of the St. Francis Chapel, will follow.

Area

Warsaw native on Navy band tour

A Warsaw native, musician 1st Harrison Clarke, will return home to Indiana while on tour this month with the United States Navy Concert Band.

Indiana was chosen to host one of the 13 concerts spanning five states by the Concert Band during its 2022 tour – one of the Navy's signature outreach programs, a news release said.

The Concert Band performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 28 at Valparaiso University Chapel of the Resurrection. All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.

Clarke joined the Navy Band in 2019 as a saxophone instrumentalist. He earned a Bachelor of Music from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and a Master of Music from the Eastman School of Music.

Currently, Clarke is pursuing doctoral studies at the University of Georgia.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy.

