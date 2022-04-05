City hall rethought in New Haven

New Haven has embarked on a plan to update the jointly occupied building housing the police department and city hall, a public notice says.

The city is making a formal request for proposals and qualifications “to design, obtain financing, construct and/or transfer a Public Safety Addition and Renovation in the city” under “a public/private partnership.”

The city's goal is to “provide a safe and secure working environment for the police department,” the notice says.

New Haven's police department now occupies space on the first floor of a two-story building at 815 Lincoln Highway East. City government officials share the building with police.

Neither New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael nor city planning and police officials responded Monday to calls for more information.

The notice says New Haven officials want to hire someone to evaluate the police and government facilities, make recommendations to a building committee and the city and be prepared to follow up.

“To be clear, the scope of the project has not been determined at this time,” the notice says. Officials want to conduct “a scoping period” to conclude by fall 2022, the notice adds.

Whoever is selected would also prepare a budget for the project and present a performance bond for 50% of construction costs as required by law.

The deadline for submitting proposals is noon May 2. Proposals will be opened and a public hearing will take place at the Board of Public Works and Safety on May 3.

