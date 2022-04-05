County says efforts underway to meet lawsuit ruling requirements

Allen County officials will continue to look into expanding or building a new facility for the Allen County Jail, the county commissioners said Tuesday in response to a class-action lawsuit ruling that requires improved conditions for inmates.

The commissioners’ statement outlined how it will address concerns that the jail is overcrowded and understaffed, but noted that the efforts started long before the official ruling.

“We intend to continue a collaborative approach with other key criminal justice stakeholders as we work toward filing a plan with Judge Leichty that addresses the jail’s deficiencies,” the commissioners said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty’s decision Thursday came more than two years after inmate Vincent Morris filed a lawsuit against the sheriff and county commissioners in January 2020. Leichty said the Allen County Jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates' injuries.

The judge ordered county officials to provide a safe environment for prisoners and ensure there is enough staff to supervise them. Officials must also make sure prisoners eventually have access to recreation outside their cell blocks for at least five one-hour periods a week, subject to safety and security concerns. Until a long-term solution is reached, prisoners must have access outside their cell blocks for at least three one-hour periods a week.

The judge gave county officials 45 days to file a plan addressing the jail's deficiencies. If their long-term plan includes a new jail, it must address general construction, a purchase agreement, hiring of an architect and construction manager and other benchmarks, the order stated.

dfilchak@jg.net