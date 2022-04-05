Local judge not among three finalists for Indiana Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s Judicial Nominating Commission on Tuesday debated for six hours behind closed doors before choosing three finalists for an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Supreme Court.

Allen Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote didn’t make the final cut but was one of the final 10 interviewed Tuesday by the panel.

Justice Steven David is retiring from the bench in the fall. He is the longest-serving member of the current five justices and was appointed by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010.

The three finalists are Grant Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy, Appeals Court Judge Derek Molter and Justin Forkner, who is chief administrative officer for the Indiana Supreme Court.

Gov. Eric Holcomb now has 60 days make an appointment.

The seven-member commission consists of Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush, three attorneys and three non-lawyers. Many of the questions focused on judicial philosophy and qualifications.

DeGroote said no matter the result, she is glad the applied.

“Sometimes you just have to take the leap and jump in with both feet and see where it takes you,” she said. “It was an opportunity I wasn't expecting in my career. It wasn't something I was on the lookout for. I love what I'm doing and where I'm at.”

nkelly@jg.net