Popular exhibit returns in weeks

At Fort Wayne's Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, staff members are already counting down the days until the fourth Saturday in April.

April 23 is the opening day for the conservatory's annual exhibit featuring exotic live butterflies, Nate Cardelli told members and guests of downtown Fort Wayne's Rotary Club on Monday during the group's weekly lunchtime meeting at Parkview Field.

Cardelli, the conservatory's general manager, said this year's exhibit, “Emergence,” will bring an unusual feature to Fort Wayne – a chance to see live butterflies emerge from their cocoons.

The action won't be virtual – it will be observable in real time, he said. The theme seemed appropriate, he said, as people emerge from being wrapped up in a pandemic.

Cardelli said the conservatory was able to continue the exhibit this year despite procurement prices that have risen 25% because of sourcing issues.

The exhibit has a supplier with permits to bring the exotic butterflies in from Southeast Asia, Africa and South America, Cardelli said. The source stayed afloat even during the pandemic.

“If he wasn't there, we would have to be calling all over the world to source these butterflies,” Cardelli said.

The exhibit is among the most popular of the year at the downtown conservancy, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.

Since opening in November 1983, the conservancy has grown to attract about 100,000 visitors each year.

This year, Cardelli said, staff members are starting to prepare for the anniversary. The staff also is working to overhaul the desert garden with help from a recently hired horticulturalist from Utah, Gilbert Young.

The result will showcase desert plants that most people don't know grow in the desert, Cardelli said.

The conservancy staff also is exploring the idea of a mobile exhibit at Electric Works.

After the butterfly exhibit is set up, the conservancy will host the annual Mother's Day Plant Sale from May 6 to 8 at McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St.

“Our goal is to provide unique botanical learning experiences,” Cardelli said, calling the conservancy “an oasis in the heart of downtown Fort Wayne.”

