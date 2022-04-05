Pump prices in city fall 10 cents in week

Fort Wayne drivers are getting some relief at the pump after gasoline prices neared record highs last month.

Average gas prices in the Summit City dropped about 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96 on Monday, an online price tracker said.

GasBuddy's survey of 201 local stations found prices per gallon ranged from $3.79 to $4.09 Sunday.

About a month ago, costs ranged from $3.72 to $4.15 March 6 with an average price of $3.99 on March 7.

The recent rising prices for a gallon of regular unleaded didn't break the local record of $4.28, but AAA reports Fort Wayne logged its highest recorded average price for diesel on March 11 – $5.01.

The previous high, $4.89, was set in May 2008.

Nationally, the average price of gas has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week with an average of $4.17 Monday, GasBuddy said. AAA reported similar numbers – a national average of $4.18, a decrease of 6 cents.

Both GasBuddy and the auto club said President Joe Biden's announcement that the United States will release 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve helped send the global oil price tumbling. The reserve is a collection of underground salt caverns along the Gulf Coast where millions of gallons of crude oil are stored, AAA said.

Other global factors are also at play, experts said.

“The upward push on oil prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine is meeting stronger downward pressure from the planned SPR oil release and increased COVID fears in China,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “And lower global oil prices are reflected in falling pump prices for consumers in the U.S.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the trend could continue.

“So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there's no escalations in Russia's war on Ukraine,” he said in a statement, “we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

