Fort Wayne/Allen County

Parkview to help infection studies

Parkview Health is launching a fellowship for infection prevention, a career field for individuals who study and assist in reducing the transmission of infectious diseases.

Two Masters of Public Health students from area colleges or universities will be selected for the two-year fellowship.

“The pandemic highlighted the importance of infection preventionists, and it increased the demand for these professionals,” said a statement from Dr. Scott Stienecker, medical director for infection prevention, Parkview Health. “We want to give students the skills necessary for a successful career in infection prevention, complementing their degree program with the clinical and technical experience needed in today's workforce.”

Parkview's fellowship was specifically designed to help students qualify for Certification in Infection Control, a credential required by most health care employers, a Tuesday news release said.

Parkview will select applicants currently applying to a fall semester MPH program at area universities. Interested students should contact their school for more information.

WorkOne centers back to in-person

All 11 WorkOne Northeast career centers will return to providing in-person services starting Thursday.

During the pandemic, the centers have provided services in a number of alternative ways, including telephonically, virtually, and by appointment-only.

Locations of the centers, hours and phone numbers can be found at www.neinworks.org/workone-locations.

The centers help individuals with job searches and career planning, provide access to occupational skills training opportunities, and offer free workshops related to various job search/preparation activities, as well as basic computer use and Microsoft Word and Excel instruction. The centers also help employers with worker recruitment, pre-employment assessments, and provide access to training opportunities.

Roundabout set for Van Wert area

The Ohio Department of Transportation will soon construct the area's first roundabout just north of Van Wert at the intersection of U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road.

The Ohio transportation department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Army National Guard, and Vantage Career Center are teaming up for a day of safe driving activities that will include a special focus on roundabouts. The group will work with Vantage students during the day and hold an open house for the public in the evening.

“Our goal is to help everyone be ready when students return to class and the new roundabout is open,” said Chris Hughes, District 1 deputy director for the transportation department.

An open house for the community is scheduled 4-6 p.m. April 12 in the Vantage Career Center parking lot at the bus garage in the northeast quadrant of 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held April 13, the news release said.

Area

US 224 west of Decatur to close

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the closure of U.S. 224 west of Decatur as crews prepare for upcoming bridge work.

Crews will conduct utility work between N. 200 W. and N. 100 W. starting on or after Thursday. Work is expected to wrap up by the end of the month.

The utility work comes before bridge work that is scheduled to start in the beginning of June and last until the beginning of November, a news release said. The road will close again for that work. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the closure, drivers should use the posted detour of U.S. 224, Indiana 1, I-469 and U.S. 27, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT asks motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.

– The Journal Gazette