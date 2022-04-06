City water in race for state's tastiest

Fort Wayne City Utilities has the best-tasting water in the region and will go onto compete at a state level after a recent competition.

City Utilities won the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water's first of four regional competitions across the state this year on March 17, according to a news release on Tuesday. City Utilities will face off against the three other regional winners at the alliance's fall conference in October in Fort Wayne.

Water samples were judged on clarity, odor and taste. The release did not include how many communities competed in the regional competition.

“Because of their water quality, Fort Wayne has a good chance at taking the Best Tasting Water in Indiana competition,” said Connie Stevens, executive director of the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water.

The winner of the Best Taste Water in Indiana competition will advance to The Great American Water Taste Test, a national contest in Washington, D.C., in February. This event is part of the Rural Water Rally, an annual legislative event for the 49 state affiliates of the National Rural Water Association.

The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water is a non-profit membership association with more than 850 professionals related to water and wastewater systems.

It also provides training and on-site technical assistance on Safe Drinking Water Act compliance issues, public health protection relating to drinking water, managerial issues, financial issues and operational issues to water and wastewater systems in Indiana.