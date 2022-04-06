County gives its reply to jail suit

Allen County officials will continue to look into expanding or building a new facility for the Allen County Jail, the county commissioners said Tuesday in response to a class-action lawsuit ruling that requires improved conditions for inmates.

The commissioners' statement outlined how the county will address concerns that the jail is overcrowded and understaffed, but noted that the efforts started long before the official ruling.

“We intend to continue a collaborative approach with other key criminal justice stakeholders as we work toward filing a plan with Judge Leichty that addresses the jail's deficiencies,” the commissioners said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty's decision Thursday came more than two years after inmate Vincent Morris filed a lawsuit against the sheriff and county commissioners in January 2020. Leichty said the Allen County Jail is chronically overcrowded and understaffed, leading to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates' injuries.

The judge ordered county officials to provide a safe environment for prisoners and ensure there is enough staff to supervise them. Officials must also make sure prisoners eventually have access to recreation outside their cell blocks for at least five one-hour periods a week, subject to safety and security concerns. Until a long-term solution is reached, prisoners must have access outside their cell blocks for at least three one-hour periods a week.

The judge gave county officials 45 days to file a plan addressing the jail's deficiencies. If their long-term plan includes a new jail, it must address general construction, a purchase agreement, hiring of an architect and construction manager and other benchmarks, the order stated.

If their plan doesn't include a new jail, county officials must show how they plan to address the problems and all steps that will be taken to maintain the jail's population at or below 732.

In the past year, county officials have discussed building a new jail but haven't made a final decision. Last month, a feasibility study showed the most likely options to address overcrowding are a $25 million vertical expansion of the downtown building or a new $300 million facility to be built at a location to be determined.

County officials have taken some actions toward addressing the issues, including having Elevatus Architecture conduct a space study on Allen County's criminal justice system and holding a public hearing on possible options to address overcrowding at the jail.

The commissioners also cited the creation of Community Corrections Residential Services program, which was started in 2020. It has relieved the jail of between 100 and 150 inmates, the release said.

County officials have worked with other counties who have agreed to house about 50 Allen County inmates. The number of federal prisoners housed in the local jail has been reduced by about 30%.

County officials have also successfully lobbied the Indiana General Assembly to pass legislation allowing judges to resume sentencing people convicted of low-level felonies into state prisons instead of county jails.

