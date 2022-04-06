Finalists named for high court seat

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's Judicial Nominating Commission on Tuesday debated for six hours behind closed doors before choosing three finalists for an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Supreme Court.

Allen Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote didn't make the final cut but was one of the final 10 interviewed Tuesday by the panel.

Justice Steven David is retiring from the bench in the fall. He is the longest-serving member of the current five justices and was appointed by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010.

The three finalists are Grant Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy, Appeals Court Judge Derek Molter and Justin Forkner, who is chief administrative officer for the Indiana Supreme Court.

Gov. Eric Holcomb now has 60 days make an appointment.

The seven-member commission consists of Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush, three attorneys and three non-lawyers. Many of the questions focused on judicial philosophy and qualifications.

DeGroote said no matter the result, she is glad she applied.

“Sometimes you just have to take the leap and jump in with both feet and see where it takes you,” she said. “It was an opportunity I wasn't expecting in my career. It wasn't something I was on the lookout for. I love what I'm doing and where I'm at.”

DeGroote served as a magistrate for almost a decade before being named as a judge by Holcomb in 2018.

She earned her law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1995 after receiving a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan. She previously worked at an Indianapolis law firm handling civil litigation and also worked for local firm Barrett & McNagny.

DeGroote labeled herself a “textualist” who follows the rule of law and judicial restraint, rather than going “rogue” and creating or changing law.

She said she would have been in the majority, though, overturning the separate-but-equal doctrine in Brown vs. Board of Education.

DeGroote said the earlier precedent for public transportation had to give way once the issue of educating children became clear.

She was asked about several local cases she decided, including upholding a strict Fort Wayne ordinance regulating sexually oriented businesses. She said she balanced factors of community safety and business rights.

