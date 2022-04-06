Honor Flights to D.C. resume this month

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has scheduled an April 27 trip – its 35th such outing – after being sidelined two years by COVID-19.

Organizers today said more than 80 veterans will take the flight to Washington, D.C. to see memorials in their honor.

The last local Honor Flight, taken in October 2019, was sponsored and paid for by Phil’s One Stop of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. Phil’s One Stop is also sponsoring this month's trip.

Phil and Renee Carper, owners and operators of 24 Marathon Oil Service stations, have donated more than $200,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana over the past three years, a news release said.

“We are honored that we can do this for our men and women who served in our armed forces. It is the least we can do to honor these veterans who have fought to keep our country free,” Renee Carper said in a statement.

Honor Flights typically leave early morning from Fort Wayne International Airport and return the same night. Due to construction at the airport, no welcome home festivities will be permitted when the flight returns.

lisagreen@jg.net