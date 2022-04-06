Lewinsky tells how she found new self

Surrounded by a frenzy of publicity about her and President Bill Clinton in 1998, Monica Lewinsky did not expect to become an advocate for people who are bullied and for safer social media.

Lewinsky's family and friends were there to support her as she dealt with a second version of herself that had been created by the media, but the idea of being a positive influence in society was unthinkable.

“Nobody would've taken the bet,” she told an audience Tuesday night at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Yet, she said, there couldn't be anything more rewarding than to know that she's been able to help others by her suffering from that time.

Lewinsky was the final guest in the 2021-22 school year's Omnibus Speaker Series, appearing after her initial January date was canceled because of COVID-19.

She took the crowd through the phases of her life, from being pushed into the media in her mid-20s for a sexual relationship with Clinton to co-producing the HBO Max documentary “15 Minutes of Shame,” which is about online bullying, shaming and cancel culture.

Lewinsky's talk, titled “The Price of Shame,” was moderated by Janet Badia, a professor and the dean of the College of Liberal Arts. It ended with a standing ovation from the audience.

Lewinsky talked about her relationship with Clinton and mentioned that she has regrets. It was always consensual, she said, and her view had changed over the years as society's views have changed.

“The reality is we never should have gotten to a place where consent was a question,” she said.

The essay she wrote in Vanity Fair was a turning point for her as she was allowed to share her point of view and present herself. Before that, she was interpreted by others, she said.

“You became an object for someone else,” she said.

Some of what she had to say about social media, from bullies to those who turn advocacy movements like #MeToo into a way to hurt others, was about helping people reclaim their stories. It should be a way to advocate and for the powerless to call out the powerful, she said.

“We are, ultimately, the ones who have to decide it's enough,” she said.

But the price of shame isn't just the cost to herself and others affected. Organizations – once tabloids and now social media – also profit from shame with stories like Lewinsky's.

“We're not set up for success with the social media companies,” she said.

There have been small changes, but people need to come into social media with empathy and not outrage engaged, she said.

“I think it's something that'll happen slowly,” she said.

Karen Spake of Angola said the talk was better than she thought it would be.

“I thought it'd be sensationalistic,” Spake said. “I like that she took ownership.”

She liked how Lewinsky talked about the power difference between her having none and Clinton and others having a lot of it.

Kailey Hershberger, a freshman English major, said people generally only hear about Clinton's side of the story.

In cancel culture, “you want to hear what the victim thinks,” she said.

