Local property taxes going up

Allen County homeowners stand to face a round of sticker shock when they open county tax bills scheduled to be mailed Thursday.

Not every homeowner will be charged taxes higher than last year's. And, for the most part, the higher bills don't have anything to do with county government spending more money, William Royce, county treasurer, said today.

Blame the increases on the region's hot housing market, he said.

"The housing market in Fort Wayne continues to be heated," Royce said. "Increased assessments are causing increased tax amounts."

Tax assessments are based on sale prices of comparable houses, commonly known as "comps." Buyers lately have been willing to pay far over asking prices because of a shortage of properties for sale, and new construction costs are going up as well.

Those higher prices get figured into assessments and result in higher property taxes, Royce said.

