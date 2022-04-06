Peters ditches mayoral run idea

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters announced Tuesday that he has decided against running for mayor of Fort Wayne in 2023.

Peters announced in September an exploratory committee that would take a closer look at a possible campaign. Peters lost the Republican nomination for the mayor's office in the 2007 primary election, and he has said he entered the race for the 2007 primary election too late to have a great enough impact to win the nomination.

Peters said in a statement that the committee allowed him to better understand what the campaign “might look like and what type of work would be required to successfully attain that office.”

“The committee's work to date has been very encouraging and the feedback positive,” Peters said. “After prayerful, thoughtful and deliberate consideration, however, I have decided not to embark upon the rigors of another mayoral campaign nor deploy the necessary resources to run this campaign.”

Peters has been a county commissioner since 2005, and his current term ends in 2025. Peters said he will continue seeking ways to help local residents.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, announced in May that he is running for the Republican nomination for mayor. He released a statement Tuesday to thank Peters for his continued service to the county.

“We were both elected to office within a year of one another,” Didier said, “and as I have worked on City Council to make Fort Wayne an amazing place to live, he has been working hard to do the same at the county level, not just for our city but the surrounding communities as well.”

Didier said he knows Peters would have been a fierce competitor if he decided to run, but he appreciates that he will be able to lean on Peters and his experience.

Eddie Ribel, owner of the Street Chef food truck, has also said he is running for the Republican nomination for mayor next year.

Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, has not yet announced if he will seek reelection.

