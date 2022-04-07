ACPL to replace Shawnee branch

The Shawnee branch of the Allen County Public Library system – but not its current building – got a reprieve today.

The library's new version of its facility master plan no longer proposes closing the branch in southeast Fort Wayne and asking Shawnee patrons to use the Hessen Cassel or Waynedale branches.

Instead, the plan recommends a new site for a 20,000-square-foot library building "as close as possible to the existing Shawnee Branch."

At a special meeting today, the library's board of trustees unanimously accepted the new master plan version with the change. Also accepted unanimously was the proposed cost of $112 million to $118 million for system-wide renovations and new construction.

Planned are additional branches to the Huntertown area and the north side of Fort Wayne in exchange for closing the current Dupont branch.

