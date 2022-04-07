Fort Wayne/Allen County

ACPL board sets special meeting

The Allen County Public Library's Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. today as it contemplates investments in its branches.

The meeting will be at the main library downtown, 900 Library Plaza, and will be livestreamed, and recorded to the library's YouTube channel, a news release said. The recording will also be uploaded to the library's website on the trustees' page at acpl.lib.in.us/board.

Representatives from Bostwick Design Partnership will attend the meeting to present the facilities master plan to the trustees.

Public comment was required to be submitted in advance of the meeting to the Library Board of Trustees at Trustees@acpl.info.

Meijer offers 2nd COVID boosters

Meijer said Wednesday it is ready to administer the second round of COVID-19 booster shots to eligible patients 50 and older and those with certain conditions.

Meijer said it will provide the second booster – regardless of where the original vaccine series or first booster was received– at all its pharmacies across the Midwest.

Customers can text COVID to 75049 or go to clinic.meijer.com to schedule an appointment when eligible or walk into any Meijer pharmacy, according to a news release.

Humane FW sets free vaccine clinic

Humane Fort Wayne is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to provide free pet vaccines locally.

Petco Love hopes to end preventable but life-threatening diseases by allocating a million vaccines to its existing community animal welfare partners, including Humane Fort Wayne, to distribute to family pets in need.

As puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases – parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia – increases, a news release said.

Humane Fort Wayne will offer the free vaccines from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday during its quarterly Pet Promises vaccine clinic at 4914 S. Hanna St.

Appointments, which are required, can be made through Melissa Osborn at mosborn@humanefw.org.

Gen. Wayne group to bestow honor

The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization Inc. in Fort Wayne will present its 2022 “Legion of the United States” Award to Dr. Jerome M. Adams.

The organization said Wednesday its president, Michael Skeens, will make the presentation at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 610 Purdue Mall, on the east side of Hovde Hall on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette.

Skeens will be accompanied by the organization's living historian, David Rousculp, who will appear in costume as Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne.

The Legion of the United States Award is presented annually to an American citizen who “consistently displays excellence in enhancing education about local, regional and national history,” a news release said. Other criteria include integrity, professionalism, a positive attitude, engaging in community service, and communicating effectively.

