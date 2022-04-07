Honor Flights resuming for area veterans

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has scheduled an April 27 trip – its 35th such outing – after being sidelined two years by COVID-19.

Organizers on Wednesday said more than 80 veterans will take the flight to Washington, D.C., to see memorials in their honor.

The last local Honor Flight, taken in October 2019, was sponsored and paid for by Phil's One Stop of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. Phil's One Stop also is sponsoring this month's trip. Phil and Renee Carper, owners and operators of 24 Marathon Oil Service stations, have raised and donated more than $200,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana over the past three years, a news release said.

“We are honored that we can do this for our men and women who served in our armed forces. It is the least we can do to honor these veterans who have fought to keep our country free,” Renee Carper said in a statement.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit organization. Its flights to the nation's capital to allow veterans were suspended in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Honor Flight No. 35 will consist of 81 veterans: four WWII veterans, 28 Korean War veterans, 36 Cold War veterans and 13 Vietnam War veterans.

Of these veterans, 32 served in two or more eras. To date, 2,538 veterans have been transported to Washington by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

Honor Flights typically leave early morning from Fort Wayne International Airport and return the same night.

Due to construction at the airport, no welcome home festivities will be permitted when the flight returns, Wednesday's news release said.

Despite that adjustment, the organization is excited about offering the service again to veterans.

“We are thrilled to be flying again,” Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Cathy Berkshire said.

“With a challenging schedule of three flights planned for the spring season, we hope to catch up a bit on the list of veterans who have been very patiently awaiting their well-deserved trip to Washington,” Berkshire said.

“There are no words to express our gratitude to the Carpers for their generosity.”

lisagreen@jg.net