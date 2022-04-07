Hot housing market raising taxes

Prices at the gasoline pump have been mostly up lately. Prices at the grocery store are up, too.

Now, Allen County homeowners stand to face another round of sticker shock when they open county tax bills scheduled to be mailed today.

Not every homeowner will be charged taxes higher than last year's. And, for the most part, the higher bills don't have anything to do with county government spending more money, William Royce, county treasurer, said Wednesday.

Blame the increases on the region's hot housing market, he said.

“The housing market in Fort Wayne continues to be heated,” Royce said. “Increased assessments are causing increased tax amounts.”

Tax assessments are based on sale prices of comparable houses, commonly known as “comps.” Buyers lately have been willing to pay far over asking prices because of a shortage of properties for sale, and new construction costs are going up as well.

Those higher prices get figured into assessments and result in higher property taxes, Royce said.

Nick Jordan, Allen County auditor, said the county's tax picture varies widely, both among specific geographic areas and individual homeowners.

In general, homeowners will see “moderate to large” tax increases due to increased assessed values, Jordan said.

“Homeowners may see tax bills with increases in the 7% to 10% region and possibly more,” Jordan's report said.

Taxes also might increase because of fire tax rate changes in the newly formed East Central Fire Territory, the report adds. Some bills in New Haven and Adams Township might go up 3% to 5%, without factoring in increases in assessed values, the report said.

For residential properties previously below the tax caps in Woodburn and unincorporated Jefferson, Maumee and Milan townships, tax bill increases could be 17% to 20% from the new fire territory.

Allen County's annual property taxes are billed once, in the spring, and can be paid all at once or in two installments. This year's first installment is due May 10. Taxpayers do not receive a second mailing in the fall.

Those whose taxes are paid by their mortgage company after being escrowed from monthly mortgage payments do not need to pay the bill, Royce said.

But such homeowners might want to check with their mortgage company to make sure the bill was received and paid, he said. More information about payment is on the back of the bill and available at www.allencountytreasurer.us.

If a homeowner doesn't receive a bill, one can be requested by calling the treasurer's office at 260-449-7693. Unpaid bills or late payments incur a penalty.

