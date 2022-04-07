LA-area pastor to help kick off United Front

Fort Wayne-area residents attending the April 14 kickoff for United Front Christian Faith will be able to do so for free, but registration is required.

The 6:30 p.m. event at Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, will feature Albert Tate, a prominent pastor who recently published his first book, “How We Love Matters: A Call to Practice Relentless Racial Reconciliation.”

Tate is founding and lead pastor of Fellowship Church in Los Angeles County. He has been a featured speaker multiple times for the Global Leadership Summit, an annual two-day event that attracts thousands. Fort Wayne has been a satellite viewing host site for the summit for about 20 years.

Tate, according to his church's website, serves on the board of trustees at Azusa Pacific University, the Global Leadership Network, and Global Church Planting Organization, Stadia. Tate is also the founder and CEO of The Greatest Story Inc. and president of Harambee Ministries.

Tickets for the April 14 United Front Christian Faith kickoff are available through www.eventbrite.com.

The seating capacity will be 1,000, Nygel Simms, coordinator for United Front Christian Faith, said through email Wednesday.

United Front Christian Faith stems from the communitywide United Front movement launched in 2020 to address diversity and inclusion in a year that saw escalated protests against racial injustices.

Next week's kickoff, which was first announced in late February, is designed to engage people of faith exploring the Christian perspective on race.

Simms said several ministry leaders have united to develop a curriculum that allows ministries to discuss topics such as racial healing, reconciliation and unification.