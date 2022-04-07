Local comics author battles conformity

Tamar Christopher Tyler's battle between good and evil comes to life in a colorful, graphic comic book.

“The Swaggatrons” is Tyler's creation about a group of people who have fallen prey to the negative messaging, low frequencies and repetition of new age, hip-hop music. Tyler describes them as slowly changing into conformist drones and tending to focus on the superficial aspects of life, such as clothes, jewelry, reputation, attitude and drugs. They are captives of “swag culture,” he says.

Along with the comic book, which can be downloaded at swaggatrons.com, the Fort Wayne resident offers an augmented reality video game that can be downloaded using a QR code.

The video game uses the camera in a person's cell phone to show images of the bad guys in real surroundings. The user can jump, shoot and walk around to dispatch the characters.

Tyler, who graduated from Wayne High School, produced and performed old-school hip-hop earlier in life. He was inspired to create the comic book after being in the music industry and seeing the politics and negativity that went along with it. “I found a way to embody those characteristics into characters in a more artful, creative way to express issues that need to be expressed,” he says.

Tyler says he focused on the idea of conformity because when people submit to the idea, “it affects us all.”

Tyler describes himself as the radical, believing in the opposite.

It's why the protagonist of “The Swaggatrons,” a sound scientist named HQ, is Tyler's alter ego. In the comic book, HQ designs and constructs a sound gun, which can be used to zap a Swaggatron and strip away the cloud of swag culture.

It “alters the state of people's consciousness so they become aware and awake to what is really going on,” Tyler explains. The sound gun returns souls back to their owners. HQ's assignment is to “right the wrongs of the world, elevating the consciousness of the people,” Tyler says.

The ultimate villain, Lord Natas, is angered by HQ's soul restoring activities.

Other characters include a bad guy with popcorn hair. Tyler describes him: “General Swagpop's sole mission in life is to mislead and misguide youth. In hip-hop music today, he helps make negative people the superstars and works to suppress the music that contains positive images and messages.”

There's also Corporate Evil and Crackdonald, who strives to use food in “creating a lazier and more unhealthy state of health for all the world,” thus making victims more susceptible to devolving into Swaggatrons.

Tyler, whose company is Etherian99 Entertainment, assembled his comic book team entirely by networking online. None of his team has physically met. Yuri Pinzon, who does the remarkable interior art, is a lady who lives in the Philippines. The eye-popping cover art is by Shawn Alleyne. He was born in Barbados but currently resides in Philadelphia. He has included a Fort Wayne landmark in his cover art.

More than 200 copies of the comic book and accompanying video game have been sold with minimal marketing, Tyler says.

In addition, it appears the comic book and Tyler are being noticed. Tyler says one of Kanye West's writers purchased an initial issue of “The Swaggatrons” comic book and posted an Instagram photo of it.

He said he's has had meetings with representatives of Warner Brothers and Top Dawg Entertainment. No contracts have been finalized.