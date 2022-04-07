Oil changes empower girls at Ivy Tech camp

With four of her peers watching, Miami Middle School student Cadynce Easterly on Wednesday poured six quarts of Valvoline oil into a Chevrolet truck parked in an automotive bay.

The task complete, the five girls then peered under the vehicle, watching for drips after Ivy Tech instructor Nick Goodnight started the engine.

“A lot of this stuff is not hard,” Goodnight said of the basic vehicle maintenance he led them through at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne. He stressed the savings that can be reaped when such tasks are completed at home.

The automotive lessons were part of the four-day Spring Bling STEM Camp, a Girlz Rock event supported by the Foellinger Foundation, Ivy Tech and Indiana Tech.

Although science, technology, engineering and math are represented in the camp's name, the Girlz Rock founder and CEO said the mission is greater than those academic skills.

“There is power in being self-sufficient,” Denita Washington said.

Offered for free to middle and high school girls, the camp will end today at Indiana Tech with a focus on computer coding. Other days centered on material engineering, which included 3D printing, and nutrition, which featured a smoothie competition that emphasized the nutritional value of the girls' creations.

“You can have goals and dreams,” Washington said, “but if you are not fit and well, none of that will matter.”

Discussions weren't limited to physical fitness. Wednesday, the roughly 20 participants talked about mental health with Kela Guy, a Fort Wayne Community Schools therapist. After the girls left a classroom for the automotive bay, Guy read from the girls' handwritten self-care boards, which encouraged them to love their appearance, eat less junk food and take social media breaks.

“Now, that is powerful,” Guy said.

One girl wrote that she should stop trying to be everybody's superhero. To that, Washington said, “Wow.”

Memorial Park Middle School student Jade Henry – an entrepreneur behind the business More Than Just An Art – said she appreciated the opportunity to learn something new during spring break.

Goodnight kept Henry's artistic interests in mind when he stopped in a room with student artwork on display during a tour of the building.

“This is your domain right here,” Goodnight told Henry. “I think you'd like this.”

Exposing the girls to college – and different campuses – is important because the experiences can help them decide what's right for them, such as a two- or a four-year school, Washington said.

As Washington waited for the girls to return to the classroom, she pointed out stacks of boxes the campers would take home as rather unique mementos of their time in STEM camp.

“What's a gift that most girls don't get?” Washington asked.

The answer: tightly packaged toolboxes containing, among other items, a portable tool set and jumper cables.

