Pearl developers file application

Constructing The Pearl, the mixed-use building just west of The Bradley boutique hotel in downtown Fort Wayne, will mean shifting its site 13 feet to the west.

That’s one detail shown on architectural drawings submitted with the $50 million project’s application seeking approval by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The Pearl is spearheaded by Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack and his wife, Lisa Surack, through Sweet Real Estate-City Center LLC, Fort Wayne, and associated entities.

The proposed development will fill a 0.86-acre lot in the 300 block of West Main Street.

The site is bordered to the north by Pearl Street, to the east by Webster Street and to the west by Maiden Lane.

The 88-foot-high building is planned to have seven stories and about 250,000 square feet of interior space. Plans call for 81 residential units, including several providing live-work space, a 92-car parking garage and rooftop terraces.

Also depicted is a ground floor event center with 32 round tables seating 10 people each. “Restaurants” are listed among the users of the space.

The plans say a portion of Webster Street will be vacated and a portion of Maiden Lane will be donated to the city. It could not be determined Wednesday whether those two streets will remain open or their brick paving will be preserved.

The site to the immediate south of the former Aunt Millie’s bakery building, also a Surack-affiliated property, is already zoned downtown core, so no rezoning will be needed. Developers are seeking approval of a primary development plan.

The project will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. May 9 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

