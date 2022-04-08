ACPL to replace Shawnee branch

The Shawnee branch of the Allen County Public Library system – but not its current building – got a reprieve Thursday.

The library's new version of its facility master plan no longer proposes closing the branch in southeast Fort Wayne and asking Shawnee patrons to use the Hessen Cassel or Waynedale branches instead.

The plan now recommends a new site for a 20,000-square-foot library building “as close as possible to the existing Shawnee Branch.” That might mean new construction or renovation of an existing building. The new location would almost double Shawnee's current footprint.

At a special meeting Thursday, the library's board of trustees unanimously accepted the new master plan version with the change.

Also accepted unanimously: the proposed cost of $112 million to $118 million for systemwide renovations and new construction. That's up from previous estimates, which ranged from $95 million to $102 million for the first systemwide option and $108 million to $115 million for the second.

Those figures do not include costs for acquiring or selling land and other expenses. The library will need to borrow through a bond issue to fund the projects.

Sharon Tucker, a library board member who also represents southeast Fort Wayne on the City Council, called the new plan for Shawnee a win for the neighborhood.

“The biggest of all the responses, the biggest concern, was the concern over losing the Shawnee branch,” she said after the meeting. “Due to the outcry from the public, we figured out how to keep services there.”

Ben Eisbart, library board president, said responses received during public meetings, library open houses, an online survey and email were listened to by the board.

“There's a third option because we listened,” he said, referring to Shawnee. “That is the now the option we have chosen.”

The new report does not say whether a new library building will be built for Shawnee, whose unusual building sited into the ground is suffering from leaks and accessibility issues. The report suggests “a nearby retail space of the appropriate size” is possible as a new location.

The need to keep the new Shawnee close to the old site was stressed by residents who said the branch is used extensively by students from nearby schools who walk or ride bicycles to the library.

The suggested size for the new location's building is almost 9,000 square feet larger that its current 11,200 square feet.

The new report recommends three new branch buildings.

One of at least 10,000 square feet and expandable to up to 30,000 square feet would be placed in the Huntertown area. One with about 25,000 square feet would go on the north side of Fort Wayne. Those two would replace the Dupont branch, which would be sold.

The third addition would replace the existing Aboite branch with a new 25,000-square-foot building.

The fate of the Georgetown branch is still undetermined – it will either be expanded in place to 25,000 square feet or a new facility will be built nearby if space can be found or expansion is not feasible.

In any case, the library system would go from 14 to 15 branches.

The new plan also recommends several major renovations.

It includes a fully renovated and reconfigured Hessen Cassel branch. The Grabill branch would expand by about 5,000 square feet, and the Waynedale branch would add 2,500 square feet for staff and meeting space.

The new plans are scheduled to have two public hearings at 3 p.m. April 21 and April 28 at the main library. After the second public hearing, the board intends to vote on a resolution declaring a need for the projects and approve the wording of a public referendum question to appear on the November ballot.

Prior to the vote, the board will also hear analysis of the projects' costs, prepared by Baker Tilly of Indianapolis, the library's financial consultant.

Eisbart said the library is in a good position to borrow now because it currently has no debt, having paid off an obligation from a previous bond in December.

“I look at (this) as an investment in the library rather than an expense,” he said, adding the library has $21 million in a reserve fund.

“That's money that we have saved that we can apply to this,” Eisbart added.

