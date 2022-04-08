Fort Wayne/Allen County

Parkview athletic training accredited

The Parkview Health Athletic Training Residency has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education. The program is the first in Indiana, and second in the nation, to earn accreditation in the specialty area of rehabilitation, Parkview Health announced Thursday.

Residency is a critical step in career development for athletic trainers, a news release said. After completing their master's degree and certification, residents further their education and training in their chosen specialty area, gaining additional knowledge and hands-on experience.

Parkview's 13-month clinical residency includes education and training alongside Parkview Sports Medicine physicians, physician assistants, athletic trainers, physical therapists and sports performance specialists. The program was launched in 2020 and accepts an average of three residents each year.

Clinton-Coldwater restrictions set

Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions at Coldwater Road and North Clinton Street until late April. The city said Thursday the restrictions are needed for pedestrian improvements.

The Fort Wayne Right of Way Department will be performing the work and, weather permitting, expects it will be completed by April 25.

Get tickets for Sister Cities gala

People who would like to attend the annual Taste of Sister Cities gala have until Wednesday to get their tickets.

Fort Wayne Sister Cities International's largest fundraiser of the year will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 23 at Ceruti's Diamond Room, 6601 Innovation Blvd.

The gala will feature food and entertainment from Fort Wayne's sister and friendship cities, which include Takaoka, Japan; Plock, Poland; Gera, Germany; Taizhou, China; and Mawlamyine, Myanmar.

To purchase tickets or for more information about Fort Wayne Sister Cities International, go online to fortwaynesistercities.net.

– Journal Gazette