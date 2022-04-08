GOP sheriff hopefuls bring varied experience

Both Republican candidates for the Allen County sheriff position in the May 3 primary are law enforcement professionals. Both see the need for a new Allen County Jail and consider drugs as the major threat locally.

They've also held multiple positions in their careers but differ in length of service.

Fort Wayne Police Department Capt. Mitch McKinney worked in business before joining the force. Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger has worked more than 32 years in the Allen County's Sheriff Department, the first seven years working in the jail.

“I have the experience and knowledge of working there,” he said. “It's the only professional job I've had.”

During Hershberger's career, he's held every upper-management job in the department, and he holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Indiana University. He knows how to manage the department to stay in budget, he said.

“I'm passionate about what we do. I believe in what we do,” he said. “And I believe it's serving the community.”

McKinney got into law enforcement at a friend's suggestion. “Policing found me at 32 years old, and this has been the greatest profession I could've chosen,” he said. Before that, McKinney was a district manager for Belmont Beverage stores in Indiana where, he said, he developed management and people skills.

In law enforcement, McKinney has been president of the Fraternal Order of Police Indiana Wayne Lodge 14 from 2010 to 2020 and was reelected for 2021.

He's also served two two-year terms as the northeast district trustee with the state lodge executive council. As trustee, he oversaw the 16 counties of northeast Indiana, and as president of the local lodge, he works with all law enforcement agencies in Allen County, including some federal officers, he said.

McKinney sees a definite need for a new Allen County Jail. “It just has to happen,” he said.

He wants the jail to include room for classes teaching life skills and programs helping with inmates' problems.

Hershberger called addressing the jail's deficiencies the biggest challenge for the sheriff's office.

“It's grossly overcrowded,” he said. “We're at a crossroads.”

A way forward requires a collaborative effort between the sheriff who runs it, the county commissioners who'll own it and county council members who approve funding.

At the end of March, U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty gave Allen County officials 45 days to file a plan to improve local jail conditions.

A modern facility would not only have more room, it would allow the jail to address needs for addiction and mental illness, Hershberger said.

“The long-term solution would be a new jail, whether we like it or not,” he said. “You've got to build it for the future,” he said.

Both candidates agree that illegal drugs are the biggest threat to the county.

Hershberger said it's all drugs, including fentanyl, while McKinney sees fentanyl as the primary threat.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Kevin Hunter in the Nov. 8 general election.

The sheriff's 2022 salary is $164,950.

