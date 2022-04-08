Hunt Club fire tied to burning cigarettes

Smoldering cigarette butts were the cause of a weekend fire that displaced about 50 residents of a southwest-side apartment building, a Fort Wayne Fire Department spokesman said Thursday.

Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor said he was not sure what the damage estimate is from the accidental fire Saturday night at Hunt Club Apartments.

Insurance adjusters will make that determination.

The 12 apartments at 7515 Saddleback Court were heavily damaged while the units at 7525 Saddleback Court were less affected, the fire department said early this week.

About 50 residents had to be evacuated Saturday. No one was injured, but some pets were rescued from the blaze.

The Saturday fire was the third at the apartment complex in 15 years. A blaze in March 2008 destroyed 24 apartments, and a fire in June 2007 destroyed 12.

A woman who answered the phone Thursday at Hunt Club said she could not immediately say what the status was for residents displaced Saturday or the damage.

Restoration of the affected units is likely to take awhile.

“They’re not back in that building,” O’Connor said, “because it’s heavily damaged.”

