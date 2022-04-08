State Supreme Court hears executive powers arguments

INDIANAPOLIS – The five Indiana Supreme Court justices peppered attorneys with questions Thursday in a constitutional dispute between Gov. Eric Holcomb and the legislature over the power to call a special session.

Much of the argument focused on the merits of constitutional language vs. the new state statute in question. But justices also discussed procedural issues of standing, legislative immunity and a law that says the governor can't sue without the attorney general's permission.

Solicitor General Tom Fisher – representing the legislature – says the case should have been stopped long ago.

“Well, the problem is that there is not a real legal dispute. There's an abstract question about what the constitutionality of (the law is). That's not the role of courts to decide abstract questions. It's to resolve real legal disputes,” he said.

But Richard Blaiklock – representing Holcomb – said the governor has standing, or the legal right to sue, “because there's a constitutional violation.”

He also told the justices Hoosiers need certainty on government powers before a new emergency arises, noting it will cause confusion otherwise.

There is no timeline for when a decision will be made. Neither Holcomb nor any lawmakers attended the argument.

Legislators in 2021 passed House Enrolled Act 1123 giving themselves the authority to call a special session if the governor declares an emergency with statewide impact. Once in session, lawmakers have the right under a separate law to cancel that emergency.

The new statute was a reaction to Holcomb's 2020 coronavirus executive orders that some lawmakers didn't like. But the legislature was out of session when the orders were issued and couldn't come back to block those moves unless the governor called them.

Indiana's legislature meets every year starting in January. In odd-numbered years, it stays until April 30 to draft a biennial budget. In even-numbered years it adjourns in mid-March. Other than that, the Indiana Constitution says “if, in the opinion of the Governor, the public welfare shall require it, he may at any time by proclamation, call a special session.”

Holcomb vetoed the new law, and the legislature overrode the veto. The governor then sued. A Marion County trial court judge agreed with the governor on the procedural issues, allowing the case to proceed, but disagreed on the merits – saying the General Assembly has the legal authority to call a special session.

Justices Mark Massa and Geoffrey Slaughter asked how Holcomb has been harmed by the new law. They noted the governor still has the power to call a special session. Harm is part of the legal requirement for standing.

Blaiklock said the constitution has been harmed and Holcomb is a constitutional officer whose power has been diminished.

But Fisher said the new law doesn't limit the governor's authority, it merely enables the legislature to meet if the governor calls a statewide emergency.

Slaughter also questioned Fisher's argument that a citizen could bring a lawsuit on the constitutionality of the new law but not the governor – “that's astonishing to me.”

Chief Justice Loretta Rush pushed back on the governor not being allowed to sue without permission, asking if the governor can sue the attorney general. Fisher said the position of attorney general was created in part to reconcile legal disputes.

Blaiklock said the legislature had other options. The first is to begin the multiyear process to explicitly put language in the constitution allowing the legislature to call itself into session. Or lawmakers could have changed the disaster emergency law that gave Holcomb power in the first place – such as limiting the length of executive orders.

nkelly@jg.net