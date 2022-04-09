Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Beck Davis plays a round of disc golf Friday at the Mastodon Disc Golf Course near The Plex North. Previous Next Saturday, April 09, 2022 1:00 am Disc diligence MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Disc diligence Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories State Supreme Court hears executive powers arguments GOP sheriff hopefuls bring varied experience ACPL to replace Shawnee branch Hunt Club fire tied to burning cigarettes Ivy Tech to discontinue baseball team Driver flees fiery crash on U.S. 6 in DeKalb County Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education