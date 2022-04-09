Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Friends share a laugh Friday while walking the Parkview Tree Canopy Trail at Promenade Park. Previous Next Saturday, April 09, 2022 1:00 am Out for a stroll MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Out for a stroll Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories State Supreme Court hears executive powers arguments GOP sheriff hopefuls bring varied experience ACPL to replace Shawnee branch Hunt Club fire tied to burning cigarettes Ivy Tech to discontinue baseball team Driver flees fiery crash on U.S. 6 in DeKalb County Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education