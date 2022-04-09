County takes 1st step on new jail

The Allen County commissioners Friday took a step toward possibly borrowing money for a new jail to satisfy a federal judge's ruling requiring they stem overcrowding and improve conditions for inmates at the current facility.

The commissioners also heard comments from four residents urging them to look at alternatives to a jail project that could cost taxpayers more than $300 million, a consultant's report found.

The unanimous vote on the jail resolution was not a vote to spend money or build a new jail, Commissioner Rich Beck said after the meeting.

Instead, it's a measure that, if the commissioners decide to issue a bond to borrow money for a jail, they could use part of that money to pay themselves back for up-front costs, such as architect's fees.

Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, called the resolution “a just-in-case measure.”

Residents who spoke during the meeting's public comment portion urged the commissioners to consider measures other than jail for many offenders.

Speakers also said money should be directed to the root causes of incarceration, not just a building.

The Rev. Tim Murphy, pastor of Plymouth Church-Fort Wayne/United Church of Christ, pointed to a project in Los Angeles County that positioned a jail as a last resort in solving an overcrowding problem.

“It came up with 114 alternatives that could be done to not build,” he said, calling the program a treatment/care first model that addresses mental health and substance abuse problems.

The alternatives include more pretrial release and diversion, less law-enforcement involvement and expanded behavioral health and community-based care.

“I would be concerned, ... if you make a bigger jail, there will be justifications to fill it,” he said. “It will cost money (to use alternatives), but a bond (to borrow money) costs money too.”

Speaker Audrey Davis of Faith in Allen County urged the commissioners to include community members on any panels addressing the response to the judge's ruling.

Her remarks came after hearing the commissioners planned to gather members of county departments involved in criminal justice as a next step.

The commissioners last week issued a response to U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty's March 31 ruling in a class-action suit on behalf of jail inmates that alleged crowded conditions and understaffing at the jail violated inmates civil rights.

The commissioners were given 45 days to come up with a formal plan.

The commissioners' response last week included previously taken actions to reduce overcrowding, including the creation and use of a Community Corrections facility that has kept 100 to 150 inmates out of the jail.

Other steps included asking other counties to take on about 50 inmates, reducing federal inmates by about 30% by suspending a contract to hold them and successfully lobbying the state legislature to resume housing low-level offenders at state correctional facilities.

Asked after the meeting if any of those measures had gotten any inmates out of the jail after the judge's ruling, Commissioner Nelson Peters said he could not say. But he said the state's resumption in housing prisoners likely would not take effect for a few more months, perhaps by July 1.

In other business, the commissioners approved awarding Roanoke-based Wisel Enterprises LLC a contract for rerouting Bass Road over the Noyer Drain in the amount of $230,694.95.

The commissioners also chose Baker Tilly as a consultant to oversee distributing money from the federal American Rescue Plan, which provides COVID-19 relief.

