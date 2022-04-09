Fraud in build trades grows

Tax fraud in the construction industry is a growing problem, carpenters say, and they plan an informational meeting locally with lawmakers next week to discuss the issue.

Carpenters throughout the U.S. and Canada will be protesting fraud in the construction business Monday through April 16, according to a news release issued Friday from the Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters.

Tax fraud occurs when workers are paid off the books or “intentionally misclassified as independent contractors by shady subcontractors and labor brokers who are hired by contractors to underbid law-abiding businesses,” the council's news release said. It occurs on all types of projects, including taxpayer-funded construction, the council said.

Rampant cheating, the release said, results in billions of dollars of lost revenue, making it more difficult to fund programs to fight COVID-19, repair roads, bridges and schools, care for veterans and shore up Medicare and Social Security.

“It's a question of fairness,” said a statement from Mike Kwiatkowski, executive secretary-treasurer for the Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters. “As taxpayers prepare to file their returns, we are standing up against unlawful practices that have been business-as-usual for too long in construction. As a result, taxpayers lose government services, and law-abiding businesses and their employees lose work to the cheaters.”

An educational meeting with lawmakers is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 1520 Profit Drive in Fort Wayne. A spokesman for the council could not immediately be reached Friday, but a Facebook page for Local Carpenters Union 232 shows the same Profit Drive address.

Tuesday's scheduled speakers include Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta and Laura Donatelli-Bow of the Indiana Trafficked Victims Assistance Program, the release said.

According to a study recently completed for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, construction industry tax fraud is costing U.S. taxpayers more than $8.4 billion a year. Some 1.3 million to 2.2 million construction workers are paid off the books or misclassified as independent contractors when they are really employees.

In Indiana, the council added, the estimated loss is more than $405 million dollars annually – money that could be spent on hiring teachers and state troopers or resurfacing roads.

The council, an affiliate of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, represents more than 35,000 skilled trades workers in 40 locals in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and parts of West Virginia and Tennessee.

lisagreen@jg.net