Fundraising day to help nonprofits

For many people, life is gradually starting to look like what it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. But officials say that's not the case for local nonprofit organizations.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has come up with a plan to help with an all-day fundraising event – Give Greater Allen County.

The foundation has partnered with 112 local nonprofit organizations in the event that organizers hope will raise $1 million overall. Online fundraising will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 and will be followed by an in-person party the same day from 7 to 9 p.m. at Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

Ewelina Connolly, CEO of Amani Family Services, said it was an “easy yes” when the nonprofit was asked to participate in Give Greater Allen County.

“For nonprofits to do their magic, we rely solely on those who come behind us to support our passion for our mission,” she said.

The Community Foundation in May 2020 held a similar event called Giving Tuesday Now and raised about $725,000 for nonprofits. The events are similar to the national Giving Tuesday philanthropy-based holiday people celebrate nationwide the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

Alison Gerardot, the foundation's chief impact officer, said many local nonprofits received funding to help offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the funding opportunities have diminished as the pandemic has continued for more than two years.

For Amani Family Services, everything has changed in the past year. The nonprofit that offers mental health treatment and resources is assisting refugees from two world events it didn't expect to happen – the end of the war in Afghanistan and the current Russian invasion of Ukraine. Amani is creating culture-specific programming for the new influxes of refugees, in addition to addressing the increased need for resources.

Expenses are increasing along with the increasing need for services.

The Community Foundation is awarding many matching prizes so it will match every dollar donated to a recipient organization in a set hour. All organizations' donations will be matched during the lunch special matching minute, which runs from noon to 12:01 p.m.

The participating nonprofits can be found online at givegreaterallen.com. Each organization has a profile that features information about the nonprofit and its goals.

Many of the pages also feature costs for specific actions the donations could fund. To benefit Erin's House for Grieving Children, a $25 donation will supply materials for Healing Heart activities used in peer-support groups, for example, and a $250 donation will sponsor a child to attend Camp Good Grief.

“By making something tangible, it helps those donors know what those dollars are actually going to go and help us fund,” said Aubrey Gilbert, development director at Erin's House.

Donors can also choose a specific amount they would like to donate.

Tricia Willard, chief development officer of Early Childhood Alliance, said “any gift, large or small,” will help the nonprofit create a scholarship program for students to attend the learning center.

COVID-19 conditions prevented the foundation from holding a party to celebrate the event in 2020, but Gerardot said she is happy that is not the case this year. Organizers will announce the total money raised, give away prizes and recognize the participating nonprofits during the evening gathering.

The foundation hopes to make Give Greater Allen County an annual event and is committed to hosting the online fundraisers for at least the next two years, Gerardot said.

“There's always going to be a need, so we really see this as a way to help support,” she said. “We hope that people discover new organizations they might really fall in love with that they didn't know existed before.”

