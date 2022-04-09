Southeast housing project revived

A housing project in southeast Fort Wayne on hold for about a year is back on the move.

An application filed with the Department of Planning Services shows the Violet's Garden development that was paused last May has been revised and will now have three, three-story apartment buildings with 102 units as well as 123 single-family homes.

The development is proposed by Pure Construction LLC, Fort Wayne, and its representative, Josh Pranger. The location is off Fox Point Trail and South Anthony Boulevard.

The project was put on hold last year because it required a second entrance, but the developer proposed using a private driveway, which was not acceptable.

It could not be determined Friday how that problem was resolved; Pranger could not be reached.

Both the Allen County and Fort Wayne plan commissions rejected the plans last year. The development crossed the boundary line between the city and Adams Township, and both jurisdictions' approval was required for it to move forward.

The project does not require rezoning, but developers are seeking approval of a primary development plan and a primary plat.

The apartments stand on 3.78 acres, while the homes are planned for 36.6 acres.

Construction of the apartments is planned to begin in September and continue until September 2023, planning documents say. No information on the prices of the houses or the apartments was provided in the application documents.

The project will have a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. May 9 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

