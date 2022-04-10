2 larger companies also seek city trash contract

GFL Environmental is just one of the three companies that bid last month for Fort Wayne's residential trash hauling contract.

Republic Services Inc. and Waste Management also submitted proposals for the job of picking up solid waste and recyclables from area homes.

Although those companies are larger and better known locally than GFL, their higher bids make them underdogs in this contest.

The contract alternative closest to the service Red River Waste Solutions agreed to provide includes weekly unlimited trash pickups – as long as trash outside of the bin is properly bagged – and recycling pickups every other week.

Red River agreed to make the pickups for $12 a month for single-family homes.

GFL said it could provide that service for $11.15 per home per month. Republic bid $18.90, and Waste Management bid $25.07 for the same contract.

It's unclear why Waste Management's bid is more than twice the amount GFL said it could provide the service for. But it's clear that Waste Management, sometimes abbreviated WM, knows the solid waste business.

The Houston-based company is the largest waste management services provider in North America, with residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout the United States and Canada, according to its website.

The company is also a leader in landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States.

Waste Management reported $17.9 billion in annual revenue for last year. The company's earnings were $1.8 billion.

Jim Fish, Waste Management's president and CEO, commented on the 2021 financial results, which were released Feb. 2.

“As we look ahead to 2022, we remain committed to continuing pricing excellence, advancing technology investments to differentiate the company, automating our processes to reduce our cost to serve, providing the best workplace, and leveraging our sustainability platform for growth,” he said in a statement.

Waste Management projected its 2022 free cash flow will be between $2.05 billion and $2.15 billion. It employs more than 48,000.

The other contender for Fort Wayne's trash removal contract is also a heavyweight in the industry.

Republic Services, which employs about 35,000, describes itself as a leader in the environmental services industry. Last month, the Phoenix-based company unveiled plans for the nation's first integrated plastics recycling facility, which will take plastics from curbside pickup to high-quality plastic for consumer packaging of products such as laundry detergent.

Officials said only about 30% of single-use plastic is recycled, and much of that is downcycled into products such as carpet or construction pipe and can't be recycled again.

Republic Services reported $11.3 billion in annual revenue for last year. The company's earnings were $1.3 billion.

Jon Vander Ark, Republic's president and CEO, said its 2021 financial performance was the best in the company's history.

“We consistently exceeded expectations and delivered double-digit growth in revenue, EBITDA, earnings and free cash flow during the year,” he said in a statement released with the financial report on Feb. 10.

“Additionally, we invested over $1 billion in value-creating acquisitions and returned over $800 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” Vander Ark said.

Republic projected its 2022 free cash flow in adjusted terms, which can't easily be compared with its competitors.

Republic trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RSG and has a market capitalization – or total value of all stock – of almost $43 billion.

Waste Management also trades on the NYSE under the symbol WM and has a market cap of $68 billion.

It's up to city officials whether either company will add to its revenue later this year by servicing the Fort Wayne market.

