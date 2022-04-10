Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette A young fan high-fives Johnny TinCap during Saturdays open house at Parkview Field to begin the TinCaps season. The home opener is Tuesday. Previous Next Sunday, April 10, 2022 1:00 am Parkview Field open to fans MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Parkview Field open to fans Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Arrest warrant issued in toddler son's death County takes 1st step on new jail Fundraising day to help nonprofits Fraud in build trades grows Southeast housing project revived Police seek man suspected of impersonating officer Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education