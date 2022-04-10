TinCaps let fans rule the roost as home opener draws near

First the open house, then opening day.

So it went Saturday with crowds passing through Parkview Field's turnstiles for free as the minor league park offered visitors a peek behind the curtain.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps' home opener is 6:35 p.m. Tuesday against the South Bend Cubs.

In the meantime, the open house treated fans to half-off concessions, the ballpark's Fun Zone with its rock wall climb and bounce pad, and dugout access.

“I like to pitch,” said 11-year-old A.J. Lapp after posing for a picture inside one of the dugouts.

A.J. is looking forward to playing organized baseball after recently moving to the city with his parents from Winchester, Virginia. Brian Lapp hopes the visit to Parkview Field inspires his son.

“He likes baseball, so we thought it would be nice to bring him,” said Lapp, who relocated his family to the Summit City after accepting an assistant professor position at Trine University.

“We're new to the area, so we wanted to see the park,” he said. “It's really nice.”

Those are the kind of compliments TinCaps President Mike Nutter likes to hear.

The team canceled the 2020 season when the pandemic hit and last year's COVID-restricted attendance reached just 209,000 – well below Parkview Field's yearly average of more than 400,000.

Officials expect more crowds this year, Nutter said, and the open house is a way to stimulate fan interest.

“People get to come out and see some really cool stuff,” he said.

Typically, the open house sees a couple of thousand patrons at the ballpark, but Saturday's colder temperatures might have hurt attendance, Nutter said.

Nonetheless, kids were spotted running the stairs leading to the baseball diamond and eating hot dogs huddled beneath concession stands, and others shopped at the TinCaps merchandise store.

The locker rooms, however, were off limits this year.

“We had some (last-minute) flooring that needed to be done, so we thought it would be safer to close it,” said Tony DesPlaines, creative director for the TinCaps.

He said first-time visitors to the park “are amazed that there are so many other things to do.”

Alyssa Nolan has followed the local team since she was a little girl. The Purdue Fort Wayne junior decided to become part of the “team” this year by working the Dippin' Dots concession stand.

Saturday's temperatures were in the 30s, so folks didn't exactly flock to her for the frosty treats.

“Uh, no,” said Nolan, 21. “My toes are frozen.”

