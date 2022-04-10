Kids escape to sweet library land

Colored paper “gumdrop” dots on the floor of the children's area lead from the entrance to a life-sized Candy Land at the Georgetown branch of the Allen County Public Library.

For the week of spring break and this coming week, children visiting the library at 6600 E. State Blvd. can participate in candy-themed activities among the children's selections.

The games are based on the popular board game Candy Land. For a scavenger hunt, kids find cutouts of sweets and characters from the game posted around the area. If they find all the items on a checklist, they get a prize.

“People love it,” Georgetown Branch manager Stephen Platt said Saturday. “We ran out of prizes the first week, so we had to go get some more.”

There's also a prize for guessing the number of yarn ball “gumballs” in a prop gumball machine, a peppermint forest craft area, I-Spy mountain (find silhouettes), and King Kandy's Castle selfie station with a huge Candy Land backdrop. There are also giant “candy” pieces decorating the children's area.

For Sima Nadar, 5, the scavenger hunt was the best part of the interactive exhibit, even though she and father Kinan Nadar had some trouble finding the final green cupcake.

“I like all of them,” she said, showing the items to find on the illustrated checklist she had.

Kinan said they happened across the Candy Land exhibit. The two come to the library every other Saturday, and each time the library has different things to do.

Sima said the library should do more activities like this.

For Tahlia Numbers, 3, the exhibit's best part appeared to be the colorful candy cutouts on sticks available for the castle-area selfies. At one point, she held them all for a photo.

Her mother, Lynnea Numbers, said, “This is our third trip to the library this week.”

While Tahlia's three older siblings were out of town for spring break, she had a lot of time with her parents.

“Even though it's been a wet spring break, we've had a lot to do at the library,” Lynnea Numbers said.

Platt, the branch manager, said the Candy Land activity is made of librarians' shared ideas and will spend time at each of the branches.

With the library system coming out of COVID-19 restrictions, “We just wanted to brighten up the library space with something familiar,” he said.

The kids also get to learn the different parts of the library, he added.

The library has restarted adult programs and regular story time. On Saturday, an art exhibit went up with works created by Lisa Vetter and Paul Siefert using recycled materials.

Another exhibit features stamps. The display's theme is stamps that divide, and it features Australian stamps shaped like COVID masks and put on toilet tissue, as well as stamps that show conflicting country shapes in areas with border disputes.

The maker space, which only the Georgetown branch and main library have, is also open regularly. On top of all that, spring break coincided with National Library Week. The branch had free items and asked for book recommendations from patrons.

“This spring break has been super busy,” Platt said. “People just love this location, love the library.”