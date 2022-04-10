Trash hauler makes case to serve city

GFL Environmental officials make a compelling case for why the Toronto-based company is capable of collecting Fort Wayne residents' solid waste and recyclables beginning July 1.

But the publicly traded company's last two annual financial filings, which disclose net losses totaling more than $1.35 billion, might make local officials doubt that claim.

Current Indiana law requires cities to choose the least expensive “responsible” trash hauler bid and doesn't allow city officials flexibility to award a contract based on quality of service. That law will change as of July 1, allowing officials to consider factors including a company's facility design, system reliability and energy efficiency.

But, for now, the only question the Henry administration and City Council have to base their decision on is whether GFL is, in fact, capable of delivering service up to residents' standards.

Red River Waste Solutions, the current provider, failed to meet those standards by missing thousands of residential pickups since its contract began Jan. 1, 2018. Some customers at times waited weeks to have garbage collected. Amid mounting complaints and challenges caused by the pandemic, the Texas company filed for bankruptcy reorganization in October.

City officials have negotiated a June 30 end to Red River's seven-year contract, so a decision on Fort Wayne's next trash hauler can't be delayed for long.

A growth company

GFL, short for Green for Life, was founded in 2007 by Patrick Dovigi, a former goalie in Canada's minor league hockey system. The 42-year-old continues to steer the company as CEO and its largest shareholder.

The company's stock trades under the GFL ticker symbol on both the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. It reports financial performance in Canadian dollars.

As of Wednesday, $1 Canadian equaled 80 cents American. Calculating the conversion rate works in the company's favor on some lines of its financial report – and against it on others.

GFL's annual loss of $607 million Canadian last year was “only” $486 million American. The combined two-year loss of $1.7 billion Canadian becomes $1.35 billion when converted to American dollars.

The company's 2021 annual revenue is also lower, however. What was $5.5 billion Canadian becomes $4.4 billion American after conversion.

Joseph Munem, director of government affairs, and Sam Caramagno, director of municipal affairs, work in the GFL Environmental USA subsidiary, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. As the executives who oversee operations in Michigan and are charged with expanding into Indiana, they answered questions about GFL's bid for Fort Wayne's contract during a 90-minute phone interview late last month.

Munem said GFL's losses are viewed differently from some other companies' because it's “a young growth company.”

“The investment community does not measure us by our balance sheet but by our free cash flow, which ranges between $700 million and $800 million annually,” he said. “Our free cash flow has increased year over year.”

Free cash flow “represents the cash available for the company to repay creditors and pay out dividends and interest to investors,” according to Investopedia.com.

Munem added that since GFL's March 2, 2020, initial public offering, its stock prices in the U.S. and Canada have increased by more than 60%.

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares closed Friday at $32.57. They closed at $17.40 on the first day of trading, representing an 87% jump.

GFL makes charitable donations through its Full Circle Project, a community-driven giving program that allows customers to decide how donations are directed. Over the last two years, the Full Circle Project has made nearly $1 million American in donations.

Making the case

Despite being a relatively young company, GFL has 900 municipal trash pickup contracts in 27 U.S. states and nine Canadian provinces.

The company receives 62% of its revenue from U.S. services and 38% from Canadian operations. Remember, that total was $4.4 billion in American dollars.

GFL already has an operation in Fort Wayne – a transfer facility at 4429 Allen Martin Drive, near Meyer Road on the city's southeast side. The facility accepts waste from builders, roofers, homeowners and others. It transfers the trash to larger trucks, which haul it to GFL's landfill in Claypool, about 10 miles south of Warsaw.

Munem said having that local foothold has allowed the company to become familiar with the community.

Caramagno prepared GFL's bid for Fort Wayne's business, which includes picking up residential trash, yard waste and recyclables. He said it wasn't a low-ball offer intended to get a foot in the door.

“We certainly know what we're doing. I've been doing this for 40 years,” Caramagno said, adding that he relies on computer software to calculate the cost of providing service in various communities.

“I'm very comfortable” with the assumptions and statistics used in the model, he added.

Asked whether GFL is willing to make less profit than competitors or the company has found efficiencies that would cut costs, Caramagno said it's likely a bit of both. He noted that all three companies pay similar prices for fuel, tires, trucks and labor. GFL pays truck drivers $25 to $26 an hour.

Salary.com, a job search and data website, lists a salary range of $29,000 to $54,000 a year for garbage trick drivers working in this area. GFL's pay at $25 an hour comes to $52,000 a year when calculated as 40 hours a week for 52 weeks.

Munem said local residents can have confidence in GFL.

“We certainly are more than capable of doing this,” he said of the city's trash contract. “And we certainly aren't bidding it at a loss.”

Munem said his confidence that GFL can meet residents' expectations relies, in part, on the company's varied truck designs. GFL's fleet includes mini-packers, which are trucks small enough to navigate narrow alleys. Some of the feedback he received from local officials was that customers waiting the longest for pickups were those with bins located in alleys.

Those mini-packers are also the vehicles dispatches as soon as a missed-pickup complaint is received from a customer, Caramagno said. Supervisors drive the company's routes and monitor complaints on electronic devices to ensure those bins are emptied promptly, he said.

“As we bid this, we didn't provide some cookie-cutter solution for Fort Wayne,” Munem said, adding that the plan designates which types of trucks that would serve specific routes.

Caramagno described Red River's local truck fleet as “a complete mismatch for the work that needs to be done in the city of Fort Wayne.”

Feeling welcomed

Caramagno and Munem are among the GFL officials who have met with Mayor Tom Henry, city staff and various City Council members.

“I would say it was a very welcoming experience with city officials, with the mayor,” Caramagno said. “It was not confrontational in any respect.”

Munem also described the meetings.

“They asked questions to ensure they are taking in a vendor capable of doing the job,” he said. “They did their due diligence.”

Fort Wayne City Council members have been critical of Henry and his role in choosing Red River more than four years ago, even though the council signed off on the agreement at the time.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, indicated during the council's last meeting in March that he wishes officials had more time to research their next trash hauler before signing another contract.

Tim Haffner, the city's corporation attorney, assured Hines and other council members that Mayor Tom Henry's administration is taking the right steps to avoid another situation with high-volume missed garbage pickups like the city had with Red River.

At least some city officials like what they've heard from GFL executives.

City spokesman John Perlich described Henry's meeting with GFL executives as positive.

“The mayor was impressed with the company's experience and plan for what they could bring to Fort Wayne to provide excellent services to our solid waste customers,” Perlich said through email. “In addition, the mayor was encouraged by the size of GFL, being one of the largest solid waste providers in the country and their track record in meeting the needs of the communities they serve.”

The city's leader didn't see cause for concern.

“Currently, our review of their operations shows that they meet all of the specifications as required. Finances continue to be reviewed as well. We're required to take the lowest and most responsive and responsible bid,” Perlich said. “Not meeting the bid specifications/following the bid as laid out by the city of Fort Wayne could be a trigger that a company wouldn't be capable of performing the services required.”

Haffner said Fort Wayne would have to defend its position if officials decided to label GFL as incapable of meeting the city's trash hauling needs.

The company, he said, “would be entitled to challenge the decision in court.”

But Haffner doubts city officials will take that route.

“Everything I've seen so far, they're an impressive organization,” he said.

GFL executives say the sooner a contract is signed, the easier it will be for the company to get 50 workers, 24 trash-collecting trucks, eight to 10 recycling trucks and two support trucks in place.

The company also expects to bring in spare trucks in case of breakdowns.

“We have the resources,” Munem said, “to provide these services at a reasonable price to Fort Wayne.”

