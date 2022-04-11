Youngsters have a ball at YMCA's Easter event

Juwan Turner arguably had the most anticipated role Sunday at Parkview Family YMCA, where hundreds of children gathered for the Easter Eggstravaganza.

Many youngsters clutched Easter baskets and pails as they counted down from 10, thus giving Turner his cue to dump a tub containing hundreds of bouncy balls on the gym floor.

Each ball could be redeemed for a prize – candy, coloring books, toys – so the children rushed to grab as many as possible, sometimes with help from their parents. The scene was done four times to accommodate different age groups, with overall participation limited to children 11 and younger.

Haley Tabb's daughters Skylar and Harper were among the youngest children there, falling into the 3-and-younger age group.

“It's nice to have something free and fun for them to do,” Tabb said as they waited for the ball drop. “It's nice that it's inside, too.”

YMCA member Jenna Nelson had a similar reason for attending: it was fun for her daughters, 6-year-old Lizzy and 2-year-old Charlotte.

“It's a great family environment here,” Nelson said.

Sporting a pair of bunny ears, Amanda Munger of the YMCA shielded her head with her hand after Turner released the balls for the 4- and 5-year-olds from the track overhead.

Munger, the youth and family director, said the YMCA offered a smaller Easter event last year, and organizers were excited this year to get people together, celebrate the holiday and give back to the community. Grace Gathering North, a church that meets at the YMCA on Sunday mornings, helped make the free community event possible, Munger added.

Music – including songs with Easter-related lyrics – blared from speakers as families hopped from activity to activity. Many gathered near the Easter Bunny, who sat in front of an Easter-theme backdrop – a prime photo-op spot.

“Ready? Smile, honey,” Delana Williams instructed her 4-year-old daughter, Jadelle Underwood, once the girl got her turn with the Easter Bunny.

Williams said she brought Jadelle to the event as a way to spend time together. She appreciated the Eggstravaganza's twist on the traditional Easter egg hunt, noting the bouncy ball drop was more interesting.

“I'm excited for it,” Williams said.

