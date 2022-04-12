5 vendors to join Union Street Market

Union Street Market announced Monday five new merchants will join the year-round, indoor food market that will be part of Electric Works.

The market has announced 19 of the businesses that will fill its 25 spots for merchants. More announcements are coming, but a few Union Street Market spots are still available.

Officials announced the five merchants joining the market are Craft Meatery, Market Seafood, From My Side of the Kitchen, Neon Carrot and Bee Great.

“Like all great public markets, Union Street Market will be a place to shop for locally grown and produced foods and a place to eat and drink,” said a statement from Ted Spitzer, the market's director of planning and development.

Jason Brown, chef and owner of One Ten Craft Meatery in Warsaw, is opening Craft Meatery, a butcher shop that will feature beef, pork and lamb from local farms, and Market Seafood, a store dedicated to selling products from sustainable fisheries.

Brown said in a statement that he sees potential for Market Seafood after watching successes of seafood stalls at public markets in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Milwaukee . Opening Craft Meatery at the Union Street Market felt like the natural next step after his success with the Warsaw restaurant and meat market, he said.

“Not only will Fort Wayne customers now have access to fresh local meats and poultry every day, but our grill in the market allows us to serve burgers and house-made sausages and get creative with the product our farmers will supply us with,” Brown said in the news release.

Jennifer Krider, executive chef and owner of The Kitchen specialty food boutique in Columbia City, is opening From My Side of the Kitchen, a charcuterie, cheese, and wine bar. The bar will feature an olive bar, fresh food and a variety of house-made items.

Debbie and Nathan Morin, founders of North Coast Organics in Fort Wayne, are opening Neon Carrot, a vegan bistro focused on sustainability. The Morins are looking forward to returning to their culinary roots, Nathan Morin said in a statement.

“Neon Carrot's mission is to be a force for good and prove that plant-based foods don't have to be expensive or rely on fake meat products,” he said in a news release.

Bee Great started as a beekeeping hobby of David Mullins, former professor and college administrator. He and Tammy Mullins, a principal with Fort Wayne Community Schools, own Bee Great Market in Churubusco and are now opening a store of the same name at the Union Street Market.

David Mullins said the Union Street Market location will sell many hyperlocal honey products, ranging from barrel-aged honeys infused with bourbon and coffee to cookies baked with honey.

The Union Street Market is on schedule to open in October. Information about leasing at the market is online at unionstreetmarket.org.

