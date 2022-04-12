Old style 3 Rivers Festival returns

Justin Shurley was introduced Monday as “Fort Wayne's biggest party planner.”

Shurley, executive director of the Three Rivers Festival, laid out the framework for July's festival, the first fully in-person event in two years, and the first that may not be shadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year we did not have the parade and the year before that, we were shut down,” Shurley said after his talk at the weekly lunchtime meeting of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club at Parkview Field.

“This year we are pulling everything together,” Shurley said.

He said the festival that dates back 53 years started with a group of people who just wanted to have a big summertime party for area residents.

This year, he said, traditional activities will be back in their usual time slots between July 9 and July 16 – the Waiter/Waitress contest on July 11, the bed race on July 13, Art in the Park July 9 and 10, Children's Fest on July 16, and of course, the parade on July 10 and the Midway, Junk Food Alley and the Emporium throughout.

But the festival will also feature a couple of first-time attractions, including former “American Idol” judge CeeLo Green on July 9 and rapper and R&B singer and actor Ginuwine on July 14. Quiet Riot will make some noise and get wild, wild wild on July 15.

The Sweetwater All-Stars and Here Come the Mummies and fireworks close out the festival July 16. Opening the concerts will be Hillbilly Casino on July 9.

“We want to try to have something for everybody sometime,” Shurley said, adding that it's impossible to please everybody all the time.

The biggest challenge so far, Shurley said, has been learning the ropes, having been executive director only since June 2021.

He said downtown parking is likely to be another challenge, as the festival's average attendance is more than 200,000 in its nine-day run. Also, the festival has given up some real estate – a picnic-style seating area for Junk Food Alley because of construction for The Lofts at Headwaters Park, he said.

Festival organizers hope to unite with area nonprofit organizations to work on affiliated events that are not organized by the festival committee, such as the 5K run, he said.

“It doesn't have to fall on my shoulders and my support staff,” Shurley said.

