Spy Run bridge renamed for vets

About a dozen veterans aided area political leaders in Monday's ceremonial groundbreaking for a revamped bridge in Fort Wayne to honor all who have served in the U.S. military.

The Gov. Samuel Bigger Memorial Bridge on Spy Run Avenue, just north of the Three Rivers Apartments high-rise buildings, is now to be known as the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The bridge will receive what Shan Gunawardena, Fort Wayne director of public works, called “significant upgrades” costing about $5.3 million and in the works for about two years. The changes will include new overhead arches with white LED lighting to underscore the bridge's function as a gateway structure.

Mayor Tom Henry was clearly pleased by the bridge's design by Design Collaborative, Fort Wayne.

“Isn't this cool?” Henry said after the groundbreaking. Now the city has “two entirely different, bridges, with two different kinds of lighting” he added, saying that will make entering or leaving the city memorable.

Henry was referring to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, which brings motorists into downtown along North Clinton Street and has color-change lighting.

The Veterans Memorial bridge takes motorists away from downtown. Henry said the project faced “a couple of bumps in the road,” including what was required to rename a bridge. But officials “pushed through it,” he said.

The city and the northeast Indiana delegation of the General Assembly worked together to get the bridge renamed.

Henry added that officials are now looking for another spot to memorialize Bigger, Indiana's seventh governor, who served between 1840 and 1843.

The revamped bridge will continue to have three traffic lanes, although some may be closed during construction, and they will be somewhat narrower after the revamp, Gunawardena said.

Additional pedestrian space and a railing are being added to enhance pedestrian safety, especially for those visiting the nearby Old Fort. Bump-out areas will be constructed above the pier areas as focal points.

A small plaza is also part of the plan, Gunawardena said. The support structure under the bridge decking is not being touched, he said, and the gravel parking lot across from the Old Fort won't be taken by the project, although it will be used as staging area during construction.

About two-thirds of the funding for the bridge, now used by more than 23,000 vehicles daily, will come from federal and state money, with the rest coming from the city.

U.S. Army veterans James “Fridge” Everidge, 45, and Brian Hullinger, 53, both of Fort Wayne, said they were pleased with the renaming.

“It's awesome. They've got all kinds of monuments around here for branches (of the military), but naming it for all veterans in Fort Wayne, and not just Fort Wayne, all communities, is awesome,” Everidge said.

Hullinger said it was appropriate the bridge is across from the Old Fort attraction, which draws on Fort Wayne's history as a Colonial-era military outpost. “That's where it all started,” he said.

Everidge agreed.

“I couldn't think of a better place,” he said.

rsalter@jg.net