Fort Wayne/Allen County

Coroner identifies Ossian fire victim

A man found dead in a March 26 house fire in southern Allen County has been identified through DNA testing, the county coroner's office said Tuesday.

The body of Daniel Lee Linnemeier, 34, of Ossian, was found in the debris of the fire in the 17600 block of Morton Road, the coroner's office said. The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana state fire Marshal's office, the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.

The coroner has not ruled on the cause or manner of death.

Meeting set on Hillegas widening

An overview of the Hillegas Road widening project will be provided at a public meeting, 6 to 7 p.m. April 21 at Three Rivers Wesleyan Church, 2825 Hillegas Road. The meeting will also be recorded and posted online at www.facebook.com/CityofFortWayne.

GAI Consultants is completing the design of additional lanes on Hillegas between West State Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard West. The project will include adding a sidewalk and multi-use path, urban street design with curbs and gutters, drainage improvements with new storm sewers, green infrastructure, street lighting and urban landscaping.

The project is planned in two phases in 2025 and 2027, a news release said.

The total cost is estimated at $20 million, which will include engineering, right of way acquisition, construction and construction engineering. Federal and state officials will pay 80% of the cost, local officials said.

Office renovation to aid nonprofits

The Foellinger Foundation on Tuesday announced a renovation to its building, which will include more collaborative meeting spaces that will be open to Allen County nonprofits.

The building, at 520 E. Berry St., was built in 1991. Updates will include a refinished basement, six open meeting and collaboration spaces and four private meeting spaces.

These spaces will be available to Allen County nonprofit staffers and leaders for one-on-one meetings, board meetings, group meetings and retreats. The renovation is expected to be completed next winter.

The Foellinger Foundation staff will use temporary offices on Dupont Road during the renovation. Mail should still be sent to 520 E. Berry St., and the foundation's staff can still be reached at 260-422-2900 or by email.

– The Journal Gazette