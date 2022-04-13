City Council approves more money for auto mart

Fort Wayne City Council members approved a plan Tuesday that involves spending $372,500 more than the appraised value to buy three buildings on the Avenue of Autos off the Illinois Road near Interstate 69.

The nearly $15.6 million plan to use the properties for a three-building campus involves a $7.2 million sale price for the buildings. It was one of two plans approved by council members to purchase buildings above appraised values because of the locations' value to city development.

The Redevelopment Commission previously agreed to buy the properties on the city's behalf because the commission can pay more than the average of two proposals, while the city is prohibited from doing so.

City Controller Garry Morr has said the Avenue of Autos properties are perfect to relocate several city departments because of how the three properties will conveniently form a campus. However, the appraisals came in lower than the sale price because they were not assessed as one campus, he said.

The 27,250-square-foot 811 Cadillac Building will become the home for police storage and radio shop after about $4.31 million for its purchase, renovations and equipment.

Fleet Management will relocate to the 633 Buick Building after an addition brings the building's total size to 56,852 square feet, which will cost $7.61 million. The fleet project includes a $500,000 renovation to change the door size for the “high bay,” which is for large city trucks.

The city's street light maintenance, sign shop and traffic signals department will be in the 24,200-square-foot 505 Saturn Building, which will cost $3.56 million.

The current home of the testing lab and landscape department at 335 Murray Street will be renovated and become the right-of-way building after a $1.4 million renovation.

The $15.6 million project will come from the city's General Fund. If the city built the campus from the ground up, Morr said the city would have had to borrow money, creating a project likely to cost $35 million including interest.

“What I think is real important to emphasize is 10 years ago, doing a project like this and paying for it in cash – not even remotely possible,” said Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd. “All $15.6 million would have needed to be leveraged.”

All council members at Tuesday's meeting supported the plan. Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, was absent.

The council also approved the purchase of 1216, 1228, 1302 and 1306 N. Harrison St., which has been the home of Schaab Metal Products since 1913.

The $1.7 million price tag is based on the property the Schaab business will move to on Wallace Street. The average of two appraisals for the Harrison Street properties was not shared publicly, but Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said it was about a quarter of the sale price.

Jonathan Leist, deputy director of redevelopment, said the city would like to use the property for further riverfront development and to attract a business that is more compatible with public space than Schaab's industrial uses.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked how to explain to a constituent who asked her how paying almost $2 million for the 0.58 acres of land can be justified when less costly projects have had to take out loans.

Leist said the owners of Schaab weren't interested in moving the business, which has affected the deal.

“To make the riverfront the best it can be, this acquisition is necessary,” he said.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, who is running for mayor in 2023, said the acquisition of Bill's Palace cost more than the average of two appraisals, which was needed to make way for Harrison Square and Parkview Field.

The request passed with a 7-1 vote. Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, opposed the $1.7 million purchase Tuesday and as a Redevelopment Commission member in March.

Before moving on, Tucker reassured the public that members asking several questions about a project, such as the riverfront purchase, doesn't mean they don't support it.

