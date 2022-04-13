Development grant effort advances

Northeast Indiana officials are moving closer to awarding grants to those seeking money from Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, known as READI.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority met Tuesday in Fort Wayne to discuss next steps in the process of dispensing $50 million awarded the region.

Northeast Indiana was one of only five areas to receive the top amount from the program.

The authority has received 139 project applications from groups attempting to qualify for advancing its Growing with Vision plan. The projects together represented about $2 billion in investment.

Authority officials Tuesday learned that a meeting with the Indiana Economic Development Authority and other regional bodies will take place Thursday.

Michael Galbraith, consultant to the northeast regional development authority, said the meeting should iron out how applicants and the authority should finalize applications.

Some extra work occurred because not everyone understood the state was using some of its pandemic-relief funding from federal American Rescue Plan Act in the READI initiative, he said.

That meant there were two different sets of qualifications for funding, Galbraith said, but “we're making good progress” in advancing to awarding funds.

The authority Tuesday also approved the last payment in the second-to-last project to be completed under its Road to One Million initiative – $208,865 for the Wabash River Trail.

The six-mile, asphalt multiuse trail lies along the Wabash River and links Lagro and Wabash. The total cost was $941,031. The trail will have an opening ceremony with a 5K run on May 14.

The other Road to One Million project that remains to be completed is the North Buffalo Street Redevelopment Project in Warsaw.

