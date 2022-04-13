Downtown installs 3 car charging stations

Drivers of electric vehicles can now plug into charging stations while parked in downtown Fort Wayne.

The city plans to eventually have more than 30 stations throughout Fort Wayne, a news release said. It received a $90,000 grant toward the installation of the stations from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee.

The corners at Barr and Berry streets and at Barr and Wayne streets have three Level 2 charging stations.

Level 2 charging stations can typically charge two vehicles with 16 amps of electricity at a time or one vehicle with 32 amps. The Barr Street stations can only charge one vehicle at a time, but the remaining charging stations planned in the city will be able to charge two simultaneously.

The city's Public Works Division plans to install 28 charging stations this year. Several dual charging stations will be downtown, including two at the Allen County Public Library, one at the Civic Garage and one at the Skyline Garage at Ash Skyline Plaza.

On the city's north side, Memorial Coliseum will get four dual charging stations. The Meijer on Maysville Road will get five, and two are planned for the future Meijer store at Dupont and Diebold roads.

On the south side of Fort Wayne, Jefferson Pointe along Jefferson Boulevard will get two dual charging stations, Foster Park will get two near the golf clubhouse, and the Renaissance Pointe YMCA will get one.

The city has already planned a few locations for vehicle charging stations that will likely be installed after this year – two at the Public Safety Academy near the old Southtown Mall, two at Indiana Tech, and two at Quimby Village near the Clyde Theatre.

The city received the grant after responding to a request for proposals from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Greater Indiana Clean Cities, a nonprofit organization, coordinated with the city to “identify potential charging sites, assess identified site needs and write the city's grant application,” the news release said.

“These chargers will encourage adoption of electric vehicles, leading to lower greenhouse gas emissions in Indiana,” said Kerri Garvin, executive director of Greater Indiana Clean Cities.

